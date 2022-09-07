5 hours ago

One of the missing excavators police have been on the search for in Ellembelle in the Western Region has been found.

Police have also arrested the District Chief Executive of Ellembelle, Kwasi Bonzoh, and three others for alleged obstruction.

The excavator was found on Tuesday after “days of intelligence operations”, police said in a statement.

“A team of operations and intelligence officers working day and night discovered the missing excavator several kilometres into a forest within the Ellembelle District.”

Police claim Kwasi Bonzoh “organised and led some thugs to attack the police and obstruct the operation.”

“Investigation continues to recover the other excavator and arrest all those behind it to face justice,” police added in the statement.

Source: citifmonline