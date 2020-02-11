1 hour ago

The controversy surrounding the missing excavators seems not be ending anytime soon as founder of The People's Project (TPP), Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A Plus, has slammed the Bono Regional Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe a.k.a Abronye DC, for invoking curses on people associating him with the matter.

In a viral video, the loudmouth NPP chairman said those maligning his name in the wake of the missing excavators should face the wrath of of 'god of thunder'.

Abronye was seen pouring a libation and sacrificing a live sheep at a cemetery where he invoked curses.

According to him, the list circulating on the various social media pages is malicious and lies, aimed at tarnishing his reputation.

"For those peddling these unsubstantiated lies against me that I have 5 of the missing excavators in my possession, may the gods of thunder strike them down if they do not stop ...and on the other hand if I am in any way connected to the matter, may same gods strike me down", said Abronye DC.

But reacting to the curse in a post on Facebook sighted by Ghanaguardian.com, A Plus who is a fervent critic of the Akufo-Addo led administration said, Abronye DC should rather go back to cemetery and tell the gods to kill him [Abronye] first, for telling many lies about him [A Plus] and several other people in the country.

"Abronye or whatever you call yourself, go back to the cemetary and call on your gods to rather kill you if you lied that I received 800 thousand dollars from John Mahama. If you lied that I went to the castle for fuel and you stopped me. If you lied that I was receiving 3 million Ghana cedis from Bost monthly. If you lied that I was given supply contracts at Komfo Anokye Hospital", Kwame A Plus rebutted.

He wondered why Abronye DC could run to the cemetery and rain curses on his detractors when the latter has not been cursed for all the falsehoods he has long peddled on him [A Plus] and other people.

He said Abronye should stop going to the cemetery to disturb the dead as according to him, "You don't even have a thick skin to endure painful things said about you".

Read A Plus' full post below:

Source: Ghanaguardain.com