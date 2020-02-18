2 hours ago

The Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA) has on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 officially petitioned the Office of the Special Prosecutor on the alleged thievery and corruption in the fight against illegal mining.

The Petition was officially received by Lawyer Martin Amidu, the Special Prosecutor himself at his Office in Cantonments.

The Special Prosecutor, in turn, pledged his support and Commitment for speedy investigations into the said allegations.

Mr. Mensah Thompson, Executive Director of ASEPA, who presented the petition briefed the Special Prosecutor on the import of the petition and why it is important that the Office of the Special Prosecutor, expedited action on this particular petition.

Six arrests

The CID has already made six arrested in connection with some missing excavators. They have since been cautioned and are expected to report to the Criminal Investigations Department, reports say.

The suspects include a suspended Vice Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Ekow Ewusi.

Below is a copy of ASEPA’s petition to the SP:

Source: Daily Mail GH