Member of Parliament (MP) for Abura Asebu Kwamankese, Elvis Donkor, has admitted the missing excavators seized from galamsey operators in the country is bad for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Mr Donkor, whose name was mention in a secret audio recording which allegedly captures a conversation between Professor Frimpong Boateng, Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, on one hand, and the embattled Central Regional Vice-Chairman of the NPP, Horace Ekow Ewusi, regarding the excavators called for a thorough investigations into the matter.

Although Mr Donkor's name was mentioned in the said conversation, he denied having anything to do with the missing excavators while speaking on Ghana Yensom on Accra 100.5FM on Thursday, 6 January 2020.

He told show host Kwabena Prah Jnr (The Don) that he applied for excavators last year in order to level the roads in his constituency but was not given the excavators.

“I've never seen raw gold in my life, I don’t deal in mining and so how can anybody associate me with this matter?” he asked, adding that: “I only applied for excavators to construct roads in my constituency, which I was not even given.”

“The missing excavators is embarrassing to the NPP, it is not good for the party and the government so it must be investigated thoroughly. If what was said on the tape is exactly how it is, then it is not a good thing, it’s not good for the party and it is not good for Ghana as a whole".

“It reduces the trust the people have in the government. We can’t judge anybody for now. The CID is investigating the matter and I want this to be investigated well, they should go deep into it and reveal the location of the machines”.