1 hour ago

Political Analyst, Mr. Yaw Asani Tano has blamed the country’s failure in the fight against illegal mining popularly known as galamsey, at the doorstep of the ruling NPP government and stakeholders of the activity.

According to him, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's committment towards the galamsey fight showed how genuine his thougths were about the fight, yet his own appointed officials authorized to lead the fight failed him.

“Every indication made by President Akufo-Addo towards the galamsey fight showed how committed he was to fight the problem . . . but his own people have let him down including stakeholders. Indeed it is a total disgrace on the government of the day,” he said on UTV’s ‘Adekye Nsroma’ political show.

Calling on the media, the political analyst urged media houses never to seize fire on the galamsey fight, but act as the fourth realm of the state to save the country.

Explaining further, Mr. Yaw Asani Tano insisted he is surprised no government official has been put behind bars or removed from office in connection with the missing excavators and how poorly the fight against illegal mining has been handled by authorities put in place to take charge.

Arrests Made

The police in a statement issued last month confirmed that suspended NPP Central Regional Vice Chairman, Horace Ekow Ewusi together with five other accomplices have been arrested by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID).

"Suspect Ekow Ewusi who was contracted to take custody of the seized equipment, was arrested on Monday, February 2, 2020, at Abelemkpe in Accra together with five (5) other accomplices namely; Frederick Ewusi, Joel Asamoah, Adnan Haruna, Frank Gyan, and John Arhin," the statement said.

"Ekow Ewusi, Frederick Ewusi, and Joel Asamoah have been cautioned on the offense of Stealing while Adnan Haruna, Frank Gyan, and John Arhin have been cautioned on the offense of abetment of stealing".

Source: peacefmonline