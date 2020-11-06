1 hour ago

The late Inspector Charles Adamu was a driver with the Police Hospital in Accra

A 50-year old Police Officer who mysteriously went missing in the Suhum District of the Eastern Region has been found dead in a river close to his land.

MyNewsGh.com weeks ago reported that Inspector Charles Adamu a driver with the Police Hospital in Accra left home on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, for Suboi with service vehicle number GP 144 to visit his parcel of land.

However, he did not return but the vehicle he travelled in was said to have been parked along the main Accra – Kumasi Highway where his land is situated with the ignition key.

Although there were frantic efforts made to ascertain his whereabout, the Policeman could not be found.

But information reaching MyNewsGh.com indicates that the body of the Policeman has been found floating in a river close to his land on the Accra-Kumasi Highway today November 6, 2020.

According to the Police, the body was sent to the Police hospital by the Anti Armed Robbery unit for autopsy after it was exhumed from the river in a decomposing state.

It dashes hopes of the family and police administration to find him alive.

Source: MyNewsGh.com