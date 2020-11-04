1 hour ago

Former Inter Milan player Kwadwo Asamoah is interesting Major League Soccer(MLS) side Montreal Impact as he is a free agent.

The Ghanaian parted ways with the Italian side in the summer after spending two seasons at the club.

MLS side Montreal Impact have made overtures to the versatile Ghanaian player about joining the team.

Since leaving Inter Milan as a free agent, the Ghanaian who is adept at playing in defence and midfield has been linked with moves to Sampdoria, Marseille, Salernitana among others.

According to reports Montreal Impact have began contract talks with representatives of the 31 year old player with the view of reaching an agreement very soon.

The player's first season in Milan (2018/19) was very convincing, with 42 total appearances.

Last year, on the other hand, was more like an ordeal with just 8 appearances under the guidance of Antonio Conte.

The Canadian based side are 9th on the Eastern Conference table with 22 points from 23 games.