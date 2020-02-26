39 minutes ago

Upper West regional minister, Dr. Hafiz Bin Salih has appealed to Coordinating Directors of the various Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies to support the implementation of policies and programs by government.

According to Mr. Salih, one does not have to be a member of the New Patriotic Party to assist, hence the development was in the interest of all.

“It is your cardinal principle to support the government of the day. So please support your Municipal and District Chief Executives. This is an election year; we need all the support and cooperation we can get from you.

We will not tolerate any staff who will like to sabotage the efforts of the government”, he said at a meeting with some Municipal and District Chief executives and their Coordinating Directors in his region.

He advised the Municipal and District Coordinating directors to use the performance indicators as contained in the performance contract to set targets for individual staff.

This he said will be the surest way in achieving the set targets adding ''if a particular officer or staff is found to be the one letting down the Assembly in achieving its performance targets appropriate sanctions will be meted out to such an officer or staff.''

Dr. Bin Salih also urged them to take control of their Assemblies by showing leadership and competence.

''Set good examples so that those working under you will emulate the good examples you espoused working in the Assemblies. Together we can make the Upper West region a better place as leaders of the region.'' Source: myjoyonline.com