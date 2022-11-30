5 hours ago

The Accra East Commercial Manager of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), Jonathan Asante, has called on metropolitan, municipal and district chief executives (MMDCEs) to support the utility provider to clamp down on illegal power connection.

“These illegal connections are within the neighbourhoods and by just giving us information we can send our team members to deal with such situation.” he said.

Exercise

Mr Asante made the call last Thursday when members of the Accra East Region of the ECG interacted with MDCEs from the area.

They came from Shai Osudoku, Ga East, Korle Klottey, Ayawaso North, Ayawaso East, Ayawaso Central, Ayawaso West, La Nkwantanan, Ledzorkuku, La Dadekotopong, Akwapem North, Akwapem South, Okere and Adentan

Mr Asante said once there was such a harmony, the ECG would be able to execute the task given it for the betterment of all citizens.

Operations

He said the understanding of operations of the ECG by MMDCEs was key to deepening the relationship between the company and the assemblies.

He therefore called for a closer collaboration between the two government entities.

In a presentation, the Accra East Regional Manager of the ECG, Bismark Otoo, said some of the concerns of the company were vandalism, theft and damage of street lighting infrastructure and its components.

Those, he said, included vehicles running into the poles, haphazard digging/excavation by third parties that damaged underground cables among others.

Another problem, he said, were installations by individuals and other entities without recourse to ECG.

Installations

“These installations on our network poles may also interfere with our maintenance activities as they get in the way and may pose safety hazards to staff who climb our poles to carry out maintenance activities,” he said, adding that installations without recourse to ECG overload our transformers and damage them.

He also said the energy consumed by streetlights that were on during the day was not accounted for and constituted losses for ECG.

At the event, the Adentan Municipal Chief Executive, Daniel Alexander Nii-Noi Adumuah, commended the ECG for its call for the deepening of collaboration with the assemblies, adding that it was even long overdue.

“For them to be able to call us for us to interact is a very good thing. I must say that as MMDCEs we are very willing to collaborate with the ECG for the good of consumers and the country at large,” he emphasised.