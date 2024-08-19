1 hour ago

In a harrowing incident, an enraged group of youth nearly set fire to the family home of Yakubu Ibrahim, widely known as Costero, at Abuakwa in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

The incident occurred on Saturday 17th August 2024, when the youth surrounded the house, demanding that the family hand over Yakubu Ibrahim to them. According to an interview with an eyewitness, Sadia Yussif, the mob was incensed after allegedly catching Yakubu Ibrahim, a notorious LGBTQ member, in a compromising situation with his partner.

Sadia Yussif narrated that on June 1, 2022, at approximately 5:45 PM, the mob ambushed Ibrahim and his partner through a bedroom window, suspecting them of engaging in intimate acts.

The two men were brutally assaulted with wires, sticks, and other tools. Among the attackers was Ibrahim's uncle Mumuni, who, along with others, intended to kill them. Fortunately, Ibrahim managed to escape and his whereabouts remain unknown.

Sadia Yussif added that tragically, his partner who was known as Clement Gyamfi succumbed to the injuries sustained during the attack and died on the 4th of June 2022. Clement Gyamfi was buried on the 16th of July 2022 according to Sadia Yussif.

Rumors had been circulating that Ibrahim had returned home, prompting the youth to surround the house this morning, vowing not to spare his life. Alhaji Inusah, the Zongo chief of the community, intervened and managed to calm the youth after conducting a thorough search of the house with three youth leaders, confirming that Ibrahim was not present.

The situation is further exacerbated by some of Ibrahim's family members disowning him for his sexual orientation.

Homosexuality remains a criminal offense in Ghana, and advocates are often subjected to severe torture, even by their families. Law enforcement frequently turns a blind eye due to entrenched stereotypes.

The legalization of homosexuality is a contentious issue in Ghana, with public opinion deeply divided. Conventional and social media platforms are rife with debates on the matter.

Proponents of legalization argue for individual freedoms, while opponents claim it threatens Ghana's cultural heritage and core values.

The LGBTQ+ community in Ghana continues to face rampant discrimination, justified by colonial-era laws against "unnatural carnal knowledge." Activists warn that these laws and societal attitudes promote harmful practices such as conversion therapy, further endangering the lives of LGBTQ+ individuals in the country.