47 minutes ago

MOBRAZ Farms have donated a cash of $4000 to support the National ParaCycling Team ahead of their participation in the UCI World Para Track Cycling Championship.

The support will cater for Air tickets for three Para athletes ahead of the upcoming Para Cycling track qualifier in Milton, Canada.

The gesture done on Friday, January 24, matured from it's larvae stage into it's pupa realization when the Chief Executive Officer of MobrazGroup Mohammed Awal, extended his emotional support of that amount to the Team.

The Para Cycling National Team is engaging in this qualifier as part of a mandatory classifier of prospective athletes ahead of Tokyo this year.

In his remarks Board Chairman of Mobrazgroup, Mohammed Awal, was of the view that this gesture formed part of the company's Social Responsibility in society.

The CEO was extremely touched and emotionally implored the athletes to be self confident and believe in themselves no matter the struggles.

"It is a delight to be part of this history and we do believe by associating ourselves with the para cycling National Team, we would be duly acknowledged".

Ghana is the only African country in this year's qualifiers and a possible participation would mean great medal acquisition at the Tokyo Olympics.

Technical Director and President of Para Cycling commission in Africa, Shaaban Mohammed thanked the generous establishment and prayed for Allah to increase whatever has been spent on the Team.

Team Ghana would be boasting of crack wheelers like Frederick Assor - Tandem cyclist and the first to step in Tokyo 2020, Baba Wasila- a C2 Rider and a medal prospect, Beauty Fiator, female blind cycling sensation , Upper west dangerman- Peter Dery , also a Tandem cyclist.

Pilots- Rudolf Mensah, Emmanuel OTUKORNOR SACKEY, Clementina Ayoung would be exhibiting their experience in that order.

The team is already in the frozen terrain of Milton Canada yesterday, January 27.

Subsequent to the support from CEO of Royal Headlines subairu Nurudeen to the tune of $1000 for the Para Cycling National Team, there has been yet another major uplift in the the former's sponsorship quest.

Mobraz Farms is an established farming entity that deals in commercial Poultry and livestock based at Pantang in Accra.