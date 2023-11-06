4 hours ago

Actress, Moesha Boduong has set tongues wagging with a startling confession she made about her pursuit of fame.

In a lengthy post on Snapchat, she revealed that she sought the help of spiritualists and Mallams during the height of her career.

Moesha stated that, she believed she had to make spiritual sacrifices to attain fame, receive grace, and protect herself from spiritual attacks.

She admitted to visiting several spiritualists, some of whom were considered powerful.

While some of her attempts seemed to have worked temporarily, others failed.

Moesha expressed her initial reluctance to serve “the devil,” but felt she had no choice due to the constant spiritual threats faced by those in the public eye.

Her confession has raised questions about the lengths to which individuals are willing to go in the quest for fame.