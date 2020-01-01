3 hours ago

Few hours after newscaster Nana Aba Anamoah trended for giving her followers an end-of-year treat by putting her breast on display, Moesha Buduong has taken over the baton for the obvious reason.

The socialite on New Year eve shared raunchy photographs of herself on Instagram stoking conversations as to why she would leave very little to the imagination of her followers.

Not only did the sleeveless dress she wore expose her heavy breasts; the shape of her vajayjay could easily been seen as the attire was light and very tight on her.

What seemed to have shocked commenters was the size of her vajayjay as the puzzled individuals asked whether she had undergone a surgery like she did to her behind or had fixed sanitary pads.

Others will however not troll her. Instead, they scolded the photo model for being childish.

Moesha Buduong has mostly been in the news for the wrong reasons.

In 2018 for instance, she courted controversy on social media after she told CNN that her motivation for dating a married man, just like other women in Ghana, is because the economy is not good.

“In Ghana our economy is such a way that you need someone to take care of you. You can’t make enough money as a woman here. Because even when you want to get an apartment, in Ghana they take two years’ advance and I just started working where will I get money to pay?” she said.

Stunned by Moesha’s revelation, CNN’s Christine Amanpour asked: “are you basically telling me that you are having sex with this guy to pay your rent?”

Responding to the question, Moesha said: "because he can afford to take care of you. He takes care of me, my financials, my apartment, my car, my rent everything. He expects me to be loyal and take care of him and give him sex when he wants."

Check out some reactions to her racy picture below

Ghanaweb