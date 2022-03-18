2 hours ago

Ghanaian gospel musician Nana Yaw Boakye-Yiadom, known in showbiz as MOGMusic, will be holding this year’s ‘New Wine Concert’ on Sunday, March 20, 2022.

The 6th edition of MOG’s annual concert will be held at the Oil Dome of the Royal House Chapel in Accra.

It will also feature American gospel musician, Donnie McClurkin, Daughter of Glorious Jesus, Akese Brempong, Vicky Frimpong, Joe Mettle, and Michael Stuckey.

According to MOGMusic (born Nana Yaw Boakye), this year’s programme, is themed ‘Koinonia,’ which means a place of fellowship. It will also be the title of MOG’s next album, which will be recorded live at the concert.

Speaking at the launch on Thursday, February 10, 2022, MOGMusic said two emerging artistes will also perform at the concert.

According to him, the concert will serve as a platform to project up-and-coming artistes called Japhet Adjetey and Lady Teldidia; one song will be recorded for each of them. After that, the songs will be put on the artistes’ individual online platforms.

The cost of production and promotion will be borne by MOGMusic and his team.

He told the media that this is to make sure that other talented people, who have not gotten the opportunity to get out there, are also heard.

“There are certain younger people who have the gift and talent that I and my team have identified that we are going to help. We are putting them on the [New Wine] platform to record their own songs,” MOG said.

“The songs of the artistes will not be on my album, but we’re going to put the songs on their online channels where the revenue goes directly to them,” he further noted.

Tickets can be acquired by dialing *389*777# or at www.newwineconcert.com.

Source: citifmonline.com