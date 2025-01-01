9 months ago

Ghanaian-born Qatari forward Mohamed Muntari has completed his transfer to Al Gharafa FC from rivals Al Duhail, marking a significant move ahead of the 2024/25 season.

After spending five successful years with Al Duhail, Muntari, who opted to represent Qatar at the senior international level, has become an esteemed figure in the Gulf nation. Notably, he scored Qatar's lone goal at the 2022 World Cup.

With a robust background in the Qatari league, Muntari has represented prestigious clubs such as Lekhwiya and Al-Ahli SC.

His tenure at Al Duhail included four Qatari league titles, underscoring his prowess and contribution to the club's success.

Joining Al Gharafa FC, Muntari will partner with UEFA Champions League winner Joselu, who recently joined from Real Madrid, forming a formidable attacking duo for the club.

Following a brief holiday stint in Ghana, Muntari swiftly returned to Qatar to finalize his transfer to Al Gharafa.

The striker, originally from Kumasi, has also made his mark on the international stage, scoring 11 goals in 41 appearances for the Qatari national team.