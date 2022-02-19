59 minutes ago

Veteran Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Abubakari has signed a contract extension with his Finnish side IFK Mariehamn.

The 36 year old defensive midfielder has extended his stay in Finland till at least the end of the 2022 season.

He joined his new side on a free transfer last summer after departing Swedish side Helsingborg FF.

An official statement confirming the contract extension deal of the 36-year-old read:

"A very important piece of the puzzle in IFK Mariehamn's team building has been completed when the completion of this year's player squad is in the final sprint. It is clear after Grönvitt and Mohammed Abubakari signed a new player contract for the 2022 season, which means that the ball-safe midfielder has Wiklöf Holding Arena as his home ground for another season."

Mohammed added his ecstasy right after putting pen to paper on the new deal ahead of the 2022 football season.

"-It is very fun to come back to IFK Mariehamn, I am glad that everything has now fallen into place. I look forward to meeting everyone within the club again. I wish that many supporters will support us so that together we can achieve something big this season, says Abubakari.

Sporting director Peter Mattsson also extolled the veteran midfielder over his qualities as an offensive midfielder.

"We have worked long and hard to get Abubakari to stay with us for another year and I am very pleased that he is now ready for this year's season. He is a very ball-skilled player with strong defensive qualities and a real midfield general. We think we will see even more of his potential and game register now during his second season with the team and with the game system that the current head coaches use. The fact that we have been able to extend the agreement also means that we get continuity, which is so important for creating results. We now look forward to seeing Abubakari control the game centrally and own the surface just in front of the center backs on the defensive."

The well traveled veteran has in the past played for Feyenoord Rotterdam, BK Hacken, Helsingsborg lF, PAOK Salonika, AE Larisa & Panserraikos.

The Kumasi born midfielder has three caps for Ghana.