1 hour ago

Hearts of Oak SC defender Mohammed Alhassan has been ruled out of actions two weeks after suffering concussion in their league match against Legon Cities on Sunday.

The Deputy Skipper fell unconscious immediately after their opening game for the 2021/22 season, which ended 0-0.

He was sent to the 37 military hospital after the medical personnel at the stadium helped to put him in stable condition.

Reports indicates the most consistent player in Samuel Boadu's squad will be off for two weeks.

The experienced center-back was hit with an elbow in their Ghana Premier League game against Legon Cities FC.

He had earlier been treated to return to the pitch.

He however, fell down again immediately the referee blew his whistle to end the game.

He has recovered, currently stable and has been discharged from the 37 Military hospital but has been given days off.

Mohammed joined the Phobians from WAFA in the 2018/19 season and has risen to be come the one of the most trusted feet in the hands of all the coaches who have handled the Phobians within the period.