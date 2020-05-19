3 hours ago

Recently when three former officers of the National Communication Authority were jailed it was joy. It wasn't the woes, they languish in prison (the horrible prison of Ghana) of the three that made the day, but the implication and bearing of it on the war against corruption.

For long, this beautiful nation has been blighted.

Politicians entrusted to run this nation have managed to form a dancing duet in conformity with public servants to steal our taxes.

We had to voice out. But anytime we did the answer is it's not easy to nab corruptors, that it has a white collar.

Our brains. How difficult is it to pick out thieves white collar or petty. We only see all around us the petty ones being given hefty terms while the white ones get free. Maybe, the smartness involved in corruption is huge. But it's not. Not when judge Justice Jones Dotse has told us it's as simple as "creating, looting and sharing".

Despite all, to woo us to vote, the non ruling two parties of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) who have been alternating to rule us would assure us they would prosecute members of the ruling government when we vote for them, but the moment we vote for them it's their turn to chop.

So when news broke that the former Director General of the National Communications Authority (NCA), William Tetteh Tevie and his collaborators from the NDC, Eugene Baffoe-Bonnie, Board Chairman of the Authority and Salifu Osman, a former National Security representative coordinator were jailed for causing financial loss (never mind the wording, a book name for stealing) of 4 million dollars it was good.

Fact is this isn't the first time such sentencing has ever been handed. But this one is up there with the few occasions such sentencing had been given such as the Abuga Pele of the flying guinea fowl fame and Ibrahim Adams of Avayime Rice fame and their cohorts.

It also marks the first under this NPP regime who have promised us they would jail a number of the NDC regime members when they wanted our votes. Wow! How we were then told the Brazil 2014 saga, the bus branding, the Airbus, this NCA scandal and more were easy to prosecute but it took 4 years, almost, to get just this single one.

But it's all well and good. Our elders say, its by small small that the chicken drinks water. If this is all they could prosecute in 4 years despite the plenty scandals even around them, the NDC should have the tonic to prosecute more when in power.

Already, some, especially from the NDC stock, have made some factorisation pointing out the relationship between 4 years given to one of the jailed NCA criminals and said Ursula Owusu will get 45 years for Kelni GVG's 178 million Dollars. Why not. The stick used in beating Takyi is also used in beating Baah we say.

When the NPP gets out of power, and they will surely do one day, the scandals of Kelni, the Australian Visa, the BOST contaminated fuel, contract for sale at the Procurement Authority, the flying excavators are there. They should be brought up and the prisons should be full.

But the NDC have a poor record in prosecuting. They hardly prosecute. Maybe it's the NDC ways of not getting their members prosecuted when out of power. It is called lessening the cut of the sword.

If they had prosecuted a number of the scandals of the previous NPP regime, under President Kuffour, Ghana would have been saved from corruption by now because the way I see it NPP would have been aggressive beyond the single success.

But with this single prosecution NPP has even shown the way.

When the NDC comes to power one day they should get successful prosecutions from the scandals of the tall list that is being compounded under this regime. That way it will be tit for tat. And this will sink to tame any ruling NPP and NDC government not to harbour corruption.

By: Mohammed Bello Sanda