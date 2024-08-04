5 hours ago

Ghanaian forward Mohammed Fuseini played a pivotal role in Union St. Gilloise's 3-1 win against Beerschot in the Belgian First Division.

The match took place at Stade Joseph Mariën, where Fuseini's early contribution helped set the tone for the home team's victory.

Fuseini's involvement was immediate, as he provided an assist for Dennis Eckert Ayensa's goal in the second minute. Fuseini started the game and played for 71 minutes, showcasing his skills and influence on the field.

Union St. Gilloise doubled their lead just before halftime when Kevin Mac Allister scored with a header from a corner kick.

Beerschot managed to pull one back through Charly Keita in the 48th minute, but Cameron Puertas secured the win for Union St. Gilloise with an 83rd-minute strike.

Before this match, the head-to-head record between the two teams stood at four wins for Union St. Gilloise, seven for Beerschot, and three draws.

With this victory, Union St. Gilloise improves their record and gains momentum ahead of their UEFA Champions League qualification match against Slavia Prague from the Czech Republic on August 7th.