2 hours ago

Ghanaian international Mohammed Gadafi Fuseini emerged as the match-winner for Royal Union SG in their 1-0 triumph over FC Twente in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday night.

In a fiercely contested Round 5 encounter, the Belgian club faced stiff competition away in the Netherlands.

Franjo Ivanovic appeared to have given Royal Union SG an early lead in the 7th minute, but VAR intervention disallowed the goal for offside.

Moments later, in the 11th minute, Fuseini seized the opportunity to shine.

The Ghanaian forward calmly slotted home after a precise assist from Ousseynou Niang, securing the game's only goal.

His composed finish proved crucial as Royal Union SG held on to claim all three points.

This victory propels Royal Union SG to 24th place in the Europa League standings, keeping their knockout stage ambitions alive.

Fuseini’s strike marked his first goal of the competition this season, and he will undoubtedly be aiming to build on this momentum in the upcoming fixtures.