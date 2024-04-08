4 hours ago

Ghanaian young talent Mohammed Gadafi Fuseini showcased his scoring prowess once again for Randers FC, bagging a brace in their 3-1 away victory over Hvidovre IF in the Danish Super Liga.

Randers FC secured a crucial win in their match-week 24 fixture at the Pro Ventilation Arena, with Fuseini playing a starring role in their success.

Fuseini wasted no time in making an impact, opening the scoring with a fine strike just three minutes into the game. His early goal set the tone for Randers FC's dominance in the first half.

Not content with just one goal, Fuseini continued his impressive form by doubling his team's lead in the 13th minute, capitalizing on Lasso Coulibaly's pass to find the back of the net once again.

Although Hvidovre IF managed to pull one back early in the second half through Mads Kaalund, Randers FC remained resilient, and Stephen Odey sealed the victory with a goal in the 90th minute.

Fuseini, a product of the Right to Dream Academy, showcased his talent once more before being substituted in the 80th minute.

His performance highlighted his growing influence in his debut season for Randers FC.

The young Ghanaian forward has now scored an impressive seven goals in just six league appearances for Randers FC since joining on loan from Austrian Bundesliga side Sturm Graz.