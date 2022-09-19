24 minutes ago

Ghanaian winger Mohammed Fuseini scored his first goal for SK Sturm Graz in the Austrian Bundesliga on Sunday in their match day nine clash against Austria Lustenau.

Sturm Graz started the match on the front foot as they opened the scoring in the 24th minute of the game through Alexander Prass.

The home side ended the first half with a 1-0 lead at the break before the Ghanaian youngster who was introduced in the game in the 70th minute for Boving added the second goal.

The 20year old Right to Dream Academy graduate pounced on a rebound and slotted home in the 83rd to seal victory for the Blackies.

He has now scored just a goal for his side in three matches mostly substitute appearances.

Fuseini joined Sturm Graz II from the Right to Dream Academy in 2021/22 season.