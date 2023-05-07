1 hour ago

Sturm Graz II's Ghanaian striker, Mohammed Fuseini, found the back of the net in a 5-2 loss to Admira Moedling in round 26 of the Austria Liga 2 on Sunday.

Despite the defeat, the 20-year-old's goal added to his impressive tally of eight goals and four assists in 18 appearances for the Sturm Graz B team during the 2022/23 season.

The loss has left Sturm Graz in a precarious position, with 28 points and sitting at 14th place on the Austria Liga 2 table, just one point above the relegation zone.

Jakob Tranziska opened the scoring for Admira Moedling, two minutes before Angelo Gattermayer added the second in the 24th minute, assisted by Tranziska.

However, just two minutes after conceding the second goal, Mohammed Fuseini scored to give Sturm Graz hope.

Admira Moedling's Lucas Malicsek was sent off in first-half added time, and Milan Toth converted the resulting penalty to level the score at 2-2.

Gattermayer scored his second goal of the game in the 69th minute to put Admira ahead, before George Davies extended their lead to 4-2. Reinhard Young added the fifth goal for Admira Moedling in the 95th minute to seal the win.