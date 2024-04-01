6 hours ago

Ghanaian rising star Mohammed Gadafi Fuseini stole the spotlight with a scintillating performance, securing his first career hat-trick as Randers FC cruised to a resounding 6-2 triumph over Lyngby in the Danish Super Liga.

Randers FC bolstered their hopes for Europa Conference League playoff qualification with a commanding display at the Cepheus Arena in the match-week 23 showdown.

The 21-year-old, currently on loan from Sturm Graz, wasted no time making an impact, opening the scoring with a superb strike in the 8th minute.

Oliver Olsen and Lasso Coulibaly further extended Randers' lead with goals in the 18th and 31st minutes respectively.

Fuseini showcased his prowess in front of goal, netting two quick-fire goals within four minutes after the halftime break.

His hat-trick was sealed with a clinical finish in the 52nd minute, cementing his place as the star of the match.

Teammate Simen Bolkan Nordli joined the scoring spree to complete Randers FC's emphatic victory, while Andri Gudjohnsen and Magnus Risgaard Jensen managed consolation goals for Lyngby.

Having enjoyed a stellar performance, Fuseini was substituted after 70 minutes, with compatriot Ernest Agyiri stepping in to maintain Randers' dominance.

Ghanaian duo Enock Otto and Michael Akoto also featured for Lyngby in the fixture, which ultimately ended in a convincing 6-2 win for Randers FC.

Fuseini's remarkable hat-trick takes his tally to four goals and an assist in just six league appearances for Randers FC in his debut season, underlining his promising talent and impact on the pitch.