Dutch giants Ajax Amsterdam completed the transfer of talented attacking midfielder Mohammed Kudus from Danish side FC Nordsjaelland.

The Ghanaian International was acquired by Ajax for 9 million euros having beat off stiff competition from a lot of clubs from around Europe.

Even before he kicks a ball, a lot is expected of the talented Ghanaian prodigy and has been tipped by Voetbal International's Freek Jansen as a potential replacement for Donny Van de Beek who is expected ti depart the Johan Cruyff Arena this summer.

"He is a dynamic player, who especially should be able to manage as number ten," says Jansen. "That makes it interesting, because Donny van de Beek is of course the number ten of Ajax at the moment. There is still a very good chance that he will leave this summer. Then you have a potential replacement with Kudus."

Whether the nineteen-year-old Ghanaian is the desired offensive 'Champions League level' reinforcement that is equal, remains to be seen. "That is difficult to estimate, but they see the potential. There were many other clubs that were interested in him, really big clubs from England and Germany. So it is really a player that stands out. But last year we thought of Álvarez and Marin also that it would be players who would really make Ajax stronger. "

"The same applies to Kudus as to Antony," Jansen continues. "How much time do they need to show their best game? They won't expect him to be tied in the first practice. But he is a great talent, absolutely."