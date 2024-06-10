3 hours ago

Black Stars midfielder Mohammed Kudus has challenged the perception that Ghanaian players excel for their European clubs but struggle on the national team stage.

Speaking to the media on Sunday ahead of Ghana's 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against the Central African Republic at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi, Kudus emphasized his commitment to the team's success.

As a key player for Ghana and a member of West Ham United, Kudus remains optimistic about their chances against the Central Africans. He addressed the pressure to secure World Cup qualification, his preferred position on the field, and the team's collective strength.

"Regardless of where I'm playing, whether in Europe or here in Ghana, my focus and determination remain consistent: to contribute to the team's victory," Kudus stated.

"While I may be one of the players expected to deliver, every member of the squad is crucial. We witnessed in our game against Mali that it's the collective effort, including those on the bench, that secures wins."

He emphasized the importance of team unity and the shared goal of earning three points in every match.

"Whether I score or someone else does, the priority is the team's success and our continuous improvement," Kudus added.

"I approach every game with the same level of dedication, irrespective of external factors like weather conditions or pitch quality.

Our opponents face the same challenges, so there are no excuses. My focus is always on giving my best for the country and helping the team succeed."

Ghana will face the Central African Republic on Monday evening at 7 pm at the Baba Yara Stadium, aiming to strengthen their position in Group I of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.