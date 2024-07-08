2 hours ago

Ghanaian international Mohammed Kudus is optimistic about his potential to contribute even more to West Ham United following a remarkable debut season.

Kudus, who signed a five-year contract with the Hammers in August 2023, quickly established himself as a key player after transferring from Ajax.

During his first season, Kudus made a significant impact by scoring eight goals and providing six assists in the Premier League, along with netting five goals in the Europa League.

Despite these impressive stats, the Black Stars midfielder believes he has more to offer the club.

Reflecting on his journey and aspirations, Kudus shared, “From Denmark (playing at Nordsjaelland, 2018-20) to Holland (with Ajax, 2020-23) and now to England, I’ve always sought out challenges.

When I feel like I’ve achieved all I can at a specific club, I look for new opportunities. I don’t want to get complacent and stick to the same routine."

“But that was my first season at West Ham, and I believe I can do even more than last season.”

Currently, Kudus is enjoying a vacation in Ghana but will soon return to join his teammates at West Ham United for preseason training.