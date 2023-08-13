2 hours ago

Amidst a flurry of serious interest from various clubs in Europe, with Brighton prominently in the mix, all eyes are firmly fixed on the talented Mohammed Kudus, yet Ajax's coach, Maurice Steijn, remains resolute in asserting that the player's primary focus remains on his current club.

Despite the undeniable allure of a potential move to the Premier League, Steijn underlined that there are currently no indications pointing towards Kudus' departure from Ajax.

Addressing the ongoing rumors, Steijn remarked, “I have come across numerous reports regarding Kudus this week, but as of now, there is no tangible evidence suggesting his departure."

Further explaining the situation, he added, “I had a conversation with him this week, and his attention is fully dedicated to Ajax. He is indeed a precious asset for the club."

Despite the swirl of speculations surrounding Kudus' future, the Black Stars midfielder notably found himself included in the starting lineup for the match against Heracles on Saturday.

The game unfolded with a breakthrough by the away side, with Mario Engels finding the net in the 45th minute.

However, in the added time of the first half, Jakov Medić managed to level the score for the home team, resulting in a 1-1 draw as the teams headed into the halftime break.

As the second half commenced, Ajax continued to mount pressure on their opponents, ultimately breaking the deadlock in the 75th minute with a stunning goal from none other than Mohammed Kudus himself.

Steven Bergwijn further bolstered the home side's lead with a superb goal in the 85th minute.

In the dying moments of the game, Kudus Mohammed drew a foul within the away side's 18-yard box, resulting in a penalty for the home team during added time in the 90th minute.

Bergwijn stepped up to the spot once again, coolly converting the penalty and sealing a 4-1 victory for the home side as the final whistle blew.

While clubs' interest in Mohammed Kudus continues to make headlines, Ajax's coach's insistence on the player's commitment to the club adds a layer of reassurance to fans, emphasizing his central role and dedication to Ajax's endeavors.