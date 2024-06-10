3 hours ago

Midfielder Mohammed Kudus addressed the media on Sunday ahead of Ghana's 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against the Central African Republic at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

The West Ham United star, a key player in the Black Stars' squad, expressed optimism about their chances in the upcoming match.

Kudus discussed the pressure to qualify for the World Cup, playing in his preferred number 10 position, and the overall strength of the team.

"Obviously, from our point of view, we have personal goals and things we want to achieve, so we inherently feel pressure from our own expectations. Additionally, representing the entire team and the whole of Ghana adds to the pressure, but our motivation to qualify for the World Cup drives us through any pressure we encounter," he stated.

The Black Stars on Thursday defeated Mali 2-1 in Bamako against all odds in a game which was a must-win clash.

Ghana will face the Central African Republic on Monday evening at 7 pm at the Baba Yara Stadium, aiming to take control of the wide-open Group I in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.