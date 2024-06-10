4 hours ago

Black Stars midfielder Mohammed Kudus has affirmed that the team will do whatever it takes to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

The Black Stars entered this month's qualifiers in poor form, having not won in their last seven games.

However, they reignited their World Cup hopes with a 2-1 comeback victory against Mali in Bamako, returning to winning ways.

Despite their previous winless run, Kudus believes the team's belief has always been strong.

He emphasized that the Black Stars are united with the common goal of qualifying for the World Cup.

"That belief has always been there even though it has not been showing in the past few games.

Like I said, we always want to go to the World Cup, and that is the ultimate goal, so whatever we do to arrive there, that is what we are trying to do," Kudus said.

"Our coach [Otto Addo] has his philosophy and ways of playing, but in certain games, we have to win the hard way. The most important thing is the three points because every game matters here, and so that is our ultimate goal."

Kudus, who has scored 11 goals in 33 appearances for Ghana, is eager to add to his tally against the Central African Republic.

The last time Ghana faced the Central African Republic in Kumasi, Kudus scored a stunning free kick. With his current form, he is a strong candidate to score again.

The Black Stars are determined to secure a victory and strengthen their position in Group I, with Kudus playing a crucial role in their campaign.