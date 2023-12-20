4 hours ago

Ghanaian attacking midfielder Mohammed Kudus has capped off a spectacular week by securing a spot in the official Premier League Team of the Week.

The 23-year-old grabbed headlines in England with his outstanding performance, including a brace against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday.

Recognizing his magnificent display, Alan Shearer, after every matchday, named Kudus in the prestigious team.

He shares this honor with West Ham teammates Lucas Paqueta, who provided assists for all of the Hammers' goals in their 3-0 victory over Wolves.

The defensive lineup includes Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, along with Raphael Varane (Manchester United), William Saliba (Arsenal), and Michael Keane (Everton).

The midfield features Newcastle United duo Lewis Miley and Bruno Guimaraes, joined by Cole Palmer (unspecified club) and Declan Rice (West Ham).

Completing the attacking trio alongside Kudus are Tottenham's Dejan Kulusevski and another West Ham standout.

Kudus' inclusion in the Premier League Team of the Week underscores his impactful performance and rising prominence in English football.