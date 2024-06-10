3 hours ago

Black Stars midfielder Mohammed Kudus has underscored the team's unwavering belief in themselves, despite recent challenges.

Following a morale-boosting 2-1 victory over Mali, Ghana is gearing up for a crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against the Central African Republic at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

Speaking to the media ahead of the match, Kudus, a pivotal figure in the squad, expressed confidence in Ghana's prospects against the Central Africans.

He acknowledged the pressure to secure World Cup qualification and highlighted the importance of playing in his preferred number 10 position.

"The belief within the team has always been present, even during our recent struggles," Kudus stated. "Our primary goal is to qualify for the World Cup, and we're committed to doing whatever it takes to achieve that objective."

While acknowledging the challenges faced in recent games, Kudus emphasized the importance of securing three points in every match.

"Our coach has his strategies and tactics, but ultimately, our focus is on securing victories," he added. "Every game is crucial, and we're determined to earn maximum points."

With Ghana set to face the Central African Republic in a pivotal Group I encounter, Kudus reiterated the team's determination to seize control of the qualification race.

"We understand the significance of this match, and we're fully prepared to deliver a positive result," he concluded.

Ghana will square off against the Central African Republic on Monday evening at 7 pm at the Baba Yara Stadium, aiming to strengthen their position in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.