1 day ago

Mohammed Kudus has secured the Goal of the Month award at West Ham for his remarkable solo effort against Freiburg in March.

The 23-year-old's brace against the German club in the Europa League earned him nominations for the Goal of the Month award.

However, it was his first goal, the Hammers' fourth against Freiburg, that claimed the accolade.

Kudus seized the ball from his own half and delivered a Messi-esque moment, effortlessly bypassing three players before confidently slotting past the goalkeeper.

This stunning goal also earned Kudus the Europa League Goal of the Week title, further solidifying his remarkable performance on that memorable Thursday night.

This marks the third time the Ghanaian international has clinched the Goal of the Month award at West Ham United since his arrival at the club last summer from Ajax Amsterdam.

Kudus continues to shine brightly throughout the campaign, tallying an impressive 13 goals across all competitions for the London-based club.