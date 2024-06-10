3 hours ago

Black Stars midfielder Mohammed Kudus has emphasized his versatility as a player, expressing readiness to perform in various positions for the team's benefit.

With Ghana coming off a morale-boosting 2-1 win against Mali, Kudus addressed the media ahead of the crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against the Central African Republic.

As one of Ghana's key players, Kudus, who currently plays for West Ham United, spoke positively about the team's chances against the Central Africans.

He discussed the pressure of qualifying for the World Cup and his preferred attacking midfield role.

"I consider myself a versatile player, capable of adapting to different positions on the field. This flexibility is beneficial for the coach and the team," Kudus stated.

"While I can contribute effectively as a forward or midfielder, my preferred position is in the attacking midfield role, where I feel most comfortable."

Reflecting on Ghana's recent performance, Kudus expressed optimism about the team's ability to deliver results.

"We're coming off a significant win against Mali, and that has boosted our confidence," he added. "Now, our focus is on securing another victory against the Central African Republic."

Acknowledging the pressure to qualify for the World Cup, Kudus reiterated his commitment to giving his best in every game.

"Regardless of the position I play, I will strive to perform at my highest level for the team," he emphasized.

As Ghana prepares to face the Central African Republic, Kudus emphasized the importance of maintaining focus and delivering a positive result.

"We understand the significance of this match, and we're determined to seize control of Group I," he concluded.

Ghana will square off against the Central African Republic on Monday evening at 7 pm at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi, aiming to strengthen their position in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.