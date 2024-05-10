40 minutes ago

West Ham star Mohammed Kudus' signature celebration, where he sits on the advertisement boards, is poised to be immortalized in EA Sports FC 25, marking a significant milestone for the popular video game franchise.

The 23-year-old's distinctive celebration has garnered global recognition since its debut this season, becoming a symbol of his unique style on the field.

Kudus first showcased this celebration after scoring a memorable goal against Arsenal in the Carabao Cup, and it has since been emulated by fellow Premier League players.

In an interview with EA uncut, Kudus revealed the inspiration behind his celebration, saying, "Nah, there's no really, like, deeper meaning to it.

I just thought about it as doing something different. A lot of people celebrate with knee slides and all kinds of celebrations, but I just thought about doing something different. And then, yeah, Glad it’s making the waves and other people, too are doing it."

Encouraging others to join in, Kudus invites players to embrace the celebration and become part of the collective experience.

After his remarkable solo goal against Freiburg in the Europa League round of 16 match, Kudus introduced a new rendition of the celebration by sitting on the steward’s stool.

During his conversation with EA uncut, Kudus received the news that efforts would be made to include his unique celebration in FC 25, a promise that was met with enthusiasm by the Ghanaian midfielder.