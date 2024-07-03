1 hour ago

Mohammed Kudus, the Ghanaian international, recently participated in West Ham United's unveiling of their new jerseys for the upcoming season.

The event showcased jerseys inspired by the club's historic successes in the 1960s, paying homage to the team that brought West Ham their initial taste of glory.

The new home kit prominently features West Ham's traditional Claret and Blue colors, with the club's sponsor logo boldly displayed on the front of the shirt.

Kudus, alongside teammates like Bowen and Alphonse Areola, was part of the event to showcase the new kits.

Kudus, who joined West Ham United from Ajax last summer, quickly endeared himself to the club's fans with a stellar debut season.

The Ghanaian star contributed significantly with 14 goals and six assists across all competitions, solidifying his status as a key player for the Hammers.

Despite his impressive performances, Kudus has attracted interest from several clubs across Europe, including English powerhouse Liverpool.

Additionally, Al-Ittihad of Saudi Arabia has been linked with a potential move for the talented Ghanaian midfielder.

As the transfer window progresses, Kudus's future remains a topic of keen interest among football enthusiasts and clubs alike.