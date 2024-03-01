2 hours ago

West Ham United's standout talent, Mohammed Kudus, has surged to the top of the table for successful dribbles in the English Premier League.

Since his arrival in the English topflight last summer, the Ghanaian international has been a pivotal figure in the Hammers' 2023/24 campaign, forming a dynamic partnership with Jarrod Bowen.

With six goals and three assists already to his name this season, Kudus has not only showcased his attacking prowess but also his exceptional dribbling skills.

The 23-year-old has now achieved another remarkable milestone by leading the dribblers table in England, with an impressive tally of 66 successful take-ons.

This places him ahead of fellow summer signing Jeremy Doku, who closely follows with 62 dribbles.

Matheus Cunha of Wolverhampton Wanderers occupies the third spot with 52 dribbles, while Luton Town's Chiedozie Ogene and Ross Barkley round out the top five.

Despite representing Ghana at the Africa Cup of Nations in January, Kudus has maintained his stellar form in the league, solidifying his reputation as one of the most talented midfielders in the EPL.

With his outstanding performances attracting attention from top clubs, including Arsenal and Newcastle United, Kudus's future promises to be bright as he continues to shine on the Premier League stage.