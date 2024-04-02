18 minutes ago

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - MARCH 30: Mohammed Kudus of West Ham United during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and West Ham United at St. James Park on March 30, 2024 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.(Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

Mohammed Kudus has been awarded the English Premier League Player of the Week accolade following his exceptional display against Newcastle United on Sunday.

The 23-year-old midfielder showcased his brilliance by scoring a goal and providing an assist, although his team, the Hammers, suffered a late collapse, resulting in a 4-3 defeat to Newcastle.

According to football statistics firm WhoScored.com, Kudus received the highest rating of 9.34 out of 10, making him the standout player of the weekend.

Kudus' remarkable performance came shortly after recovering from a shoulder injury that had sidelined him from friendlies against Nigeria and Uganda. His return to action at St James' Park demonstrated his resilience and talent.

In addition to being named Player of the Week, Kudus also earned a spot in the WhoScored.com Team of the Week, further highlighting his impressive start to life in the English topflight league.

With his goal against Newcastle, Kudus has now scored 13 goals in all competitions for West Ham United, surpassing Andre Ayew to become the Ghanaian player with the most goals for the club.

Fans can anticipate Kudus's continued impact as he is expected to feature prominently in West Ham's upcoming match against Tottenham on Tuesday.