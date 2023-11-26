3 hours ago

Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus delivered an outstanding performance on Saturday, earning the well-deserved title of man of the match as West Ham secured a comeback win against Burnley in the Premier League.

Despite conceding a penalty that allowed Burnley to take the lead, Kudus showcased his resilience and skill, playing a pivotal role in the Hammers' 2-1 victory and contributing two crucial assists.

The turning point came in the early stages of the second half when Burnley was awarded a penalty following an incident involving Kudus, a decision that stirred debate on social media due to its perceived softness.

Jay Rodriguez successfully converted the penalty, giving the hosts the lead.

However, Kudus redeemed himself with a stellar performance in the late stages of the game.

He provided the assists for Divin Mubama (eventually credited as an own goal) and Tomas Soucek, securing a comeback win for West Ham United.

This victory continues West Ham's positive trajectory in the Premier League, and Kudus, who joined the club from Ajax for £38 million in the summer transfer window, has been a key contributor.

The 23-year-old midfielder now boasts two goals and one assist in 10 Premier League appearances, further solidifying his impact in the squad.