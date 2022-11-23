1 hour ago

Mohammed Kudus has been named as Ghana’s player of the match for the game against South Korea.

The Ajax Amsterdam enforcer put up a stellar performance against the Asian giants as he scored a brace to propel Ghana to a 3-2 win at Education City stadium.

He was presented with a brand new TECNO CAMON 19 Pro as his prize.

TECNO phones is proud to partner the Ghana Football Association to honour our best players during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 finals.

The previous award went to Mohammed Salisu following an outsanding display against Portugal in the opening match.