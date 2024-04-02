4 hours ago

Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus has received double nominations for West Ham United's Goal of the Month Award for his outstanding performances in March.

Kudus stands out as the sole player with two goals among the list of nominations for the award, which will be determined through a voting process.

After a challenging period in February, marked by struggles to maintain his form following Ghana's early exit from the 2023 AFCON campaign, Kudus experienced a resurgence in March.

Throughout the month, Kudus showcased his talent by scoring twice against SC Freiburg in the Europa League, with both goals earning nominations for the Goal of the Month Award.

Additionally, he contributed another goal in a 4-3 loss to Newcastle and provided numerous assists.

Of particular note is Kudus's first goal against Freiburg, which displayed a level of skill and precision that positions him not only as a strong contender for the monthly award but also for the prestigious Goal of the Season accolade.