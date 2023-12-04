3 hours ago

Ghanaian international Mohammed Kudus has received praise from former England striker Michael Owen for his impressive performances with West Ham United.

Owen referred to Kudus as a "decent signing" for the club, acknowledging his ability to score crucial goals.

Kudus has indeed been a standout performer for West Ham, contributing six goals across all competitions.

One of his notable goals includes a spectacular bicycle kick against Brentford, a goal that is currently in contention for the Premier League's goal of the month award.

The Ghanaian midfielder's performances have garnered attention, making him an integral part of the team.

Michael Owen, known for his insightful analysis of football talent, believes that Kudus has been a valuable addition to West Ham.

"Kudus has been wonderful for West Ham United," Owen commented during a recent Premier League broadcast. "He has been scoring some wonderful goals for them, and I think he has been a decent signing for West Ham."

Kudus made the switch to West Ham from Dutch giants Ajax during the summer transfer window, bringing with him experience and a track record of success, having won two league titles with Ajax.

His reported transfer fee was around 43 million euros, and he has quickly proven his worth to the team.