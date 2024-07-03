36 minutes ago

Mohammed Kudus has opened up about his decision to join West Ham United, expressing his readiness for the challenge when he made the move to the London-based club in August 2023.

The Ghanaian midfielder signed a five-year contract with West Ham from Ajax for an undisclosed fee, making a strong impact in his debut season with eight goals in the Premier League and 14 overall across all competitions.

"Personally, before I took the step, I knew I was ready for the challenge, and that's why I went for it," Kudus shared. "I had high expectations for myself."

Kudus acknowledged the support he received from his teammates and the club's staff in helping him settle into the new environment.

"Big ups to all the teammates and the people around my club; they really helped me to settle in as well," he added.

The 22-year-old emphasized his dedication and effort in adapting to the demanding Premier League schedule.

"I put in the effort day in and day out, every single time. It’s a lot of games, tough games, in a difficult league," Kudus explained.

"But I still believe that I have more to offer. It’s just the beginning, and it was good to announce myself in the first season. We know it’s going to get much tougher now, so I’m prepared for it as well."

Despite interest from multiple clubs, Kudus chose West Ham, even though he initially had limited familiarity with the Premier League and its challenges.

His commitment and determination reflect his aspirations to continue thriving in one of the world's toughest football leagues.