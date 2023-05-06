4 hours ago

Ajax midfielder, Mohammed Kudus, made a comeback to the field after a long injury layoff on Saturday evening against AZ Alkmaar.

The Ghanaian international played for 45 minutes on his return, which was met with excitement and anticipation from fans.

He was replaced after the first half by Owen Wijndal in a game that ended 0-0 as Ajax's title ambitions fade into oblivion.

Kudus suffered the injury during the semi-finals of the Dutch Cup against Feyenoord last month, causing him to miss three games, of which Ajax won two.

Although he was expected to return for the 2023 Dutch Cup Final against PSV Eindhoven on Sunday, April 30, Kudus missed the game after failing a late fitness test.

The 21-year-old midfielder is a key player for Ajax, having scored 18 goals and provided five assists in 38 games across all competitions.

His impressive performances have attracted interest from top clubs such as Arsenal, Manchester United, and Liverpool, who are reportedly interested in signing him this summer.

Kudus also played a crucial role for Ghana during the 2022 FIFA World Cup, scoring two goals in three games. His return to the field will undoubtedly boost Ajax's chances of success in the upcoming games.