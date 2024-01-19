2 hours ago

After a remarkable performance and scoring two goals in Ghana's Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) match against Egypt, midfielder Mohammed Kudus expressed the team's ultimate goal of lifting the AFCON trophy.

Kudus, who played a pivotal role in the 2-2 draw against Egypt, emphasized that while the long-term goal is winning the AFCON title, the immediate focus is on qualifying from the group stage.

Speaking about the team's objectives, Kudus highlighted the importance of taking it one game at a time.

He acknowledged that the ultimate goal for all the players is to win the AFCON trophy, but they must remain focused on the immediate task of progressing from the group stage.

"The ultimate goal for all of us is to lift the trophy, but the sub goal is to get out of the group, so the focus is on one game at a time.

Like I said, the ultimate goal is to win the trophy; that is the aim we came here with, but we can’t look far ahead of us, so we just need to take it one game at a time," Kudus stated.

Kudus, who missed Ghana's opening game against Cape Verde, made a significant impact in his AFCON debut by scoring two goals against Egypt.

The West Ham United player's performance has boosted Ghana's chances of progressing to the next stage of the tournament.

Ghana will face Mozambique in their final group-stage match on Monday, January 22, 2024, with the objective of securing a win to advance in the competition.