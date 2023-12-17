5 hours ago

Ghanaian playmaker Mohammed Kudus displayed stellar form, scoring a first-half brace as West Ham United secured a commanding 3-0 victory against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the English Premier League on Sunday, December 17, 2023.

Kudus opened the scoring in the 23rd minute with a spectacular solo effort.

The Ghana international showcased his speed and skill, sprinting down the pitch, cutting inside, and unleashing a powerful strike from outside the box to find the back of the net.

Ten minutes later, Kudus once again demonstrated his chemistry with Brazilian midfielder Paqueta, as they combined effectively to double West Ham's advantage.

Kudus calmly finished off a defense-splitting pass from Paqueta to register his second goal of the match.

England forward Jarrod Bowen sealed the victory for David Moyes' side, capitalizing on another well-timed pass from Paqueta to score his 10th goal of the season.

Kudus' outstanding performance marks his third time opening the scoring for West Ham in the last five matches across all competitions.

The Ghanaian playmaker has now tallied five goals in the Premiership and eight in all competitions since joining West Ham from Dutch giants Ajax in the summer.

His contributions continue to play a crucial role in West Ham's success this season.