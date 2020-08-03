40 minutes ago

Ghanaian wonder-kid Mohammed Kudus will have to wait a little longer before he can start work with his new team Ajax Amsterdam due to delays in his work permit.

The talented teenager is yet to be given the all clear by Dutch Authorities to work following his move from FC Nordsjælland for a club record fee for the Danish side.

Kudus was not present when Ajax were putting finishing touches to their third and final training session before the new Dutch season kicks off come Saturday.

The Ghanaian midfielder was not the only one player present as goalkeeper Andre Onana and captain Dusan Tadic were all missing for varied reasons.

"Onana has an ankle injury," said trainer Erik ten Hag after the practice session.

"Tadic has to do some medical tests and Kudus has to prepare the last papers before coming to the Netherlands."

The Ghanaian youngster moved to the Dutch giants last month after impressing for Danish side FC Nordsjaelland for 9 million Euros.