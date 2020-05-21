23 minutes ago

Mohammed Kudus is a player in demand with a lot of clubs in Europe chasing after the talented Ghanaian prodigy.

Kudus has been linked with moves to a lot of clubs in Europe with a departure from Nordsjaelland a huge possibility.

Agent of the Ghanaian forward, Jennifer Mendelewitsch has confirmed his client is spoilt for choice with offers but admits that his client will only move to a club where regular playing time will be guaranteed.

The Ghanaian has established himself as an integral member of the FC Nordsjaelland first team since joining from Right to Dream Academy two years ago.

Kudus has been linked with moves to Olympique Marseille, Borussia Dortmund, Fenerbahce and Everton.

His representative, Mendelewitsch says the only factor that will influence his client's move will be regular playing time.

"Many European clubs are in discussions at the moment , but we are not in contact with OM. There are very large teams and intermediate clubs, and Mohammed's choice will be to join a team where he will have playing time, but he will be spoiled for choice," she told Le Phocéen.

She added: "What is certain is that he will leave Denmark this summer. Obviously, clubs like Salzburg and Leipzig can be on the spot, but also English, Spanish and Italians. We also have Ligue 1 clubs, but not those that have been mentioned recently."

Kudus has scored nine goals in 19 league games in Denmark this campaign.