Mohammed Misbau will handle the playoff tie between Na God FC and Port City FC at the Accra Sports stadium on Saturday, August 12, 2022.

He will be assisted by Alhassan Rauf (Assistant I), Yakubu Sayibu (Assistant II) and Siraj Yahya (Fourth Referee) while Emmanuel Aubyn serves as the Match Commissioner.

Na God FC are in search of a win against Port City to secure qualification to the 2022/23 Division One League. These matches are being played to find a replacement for Inter Allies FC were demoted to the third tier (Division Two) after they were found guilty of Match manipulation in the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season against AshantiGold SC.