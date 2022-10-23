5 hours ago

Red-hot Ghanaian attacker Mohammed Naeem was among the goals as has been the case so often this season for his lower-tier Swiss side Sandvikens IF.

Sandvikens IF decimated Orebro Syrianska 5-1 at the Jernvallen Stadium on Saturday in the Swedish Ettan Norra.

The Ghanaian scored the third goal for his side to grab a career high 22-goals this campaign in 23 matches in the Swedish third division.

Sandvikens were quick off the block as they scored two quick goals even before the tenth minute mark with hattrick hero Jabir Abdihakim Ali scoring his first two goals in the 5th and 6th minutes.

Mohammed Naeem joined in the act as he scored from a cross from Nigeria teammate John Junior Igbarumah in the 20th minte to make it 3-0.

Jabir Abdihakim Ali grabbed his hattrick in the 32nd minute in a man of the match display to make it 4-0 before Orebri pulled one back through Dino Salcinovic in the 39th minute.

John Junior Igbarumah put the gloss on the scoreline with the fifth goal for the home side in the 48th minute of the game.

Sandvikens are eight points behind leaders Gefle IF with their promotion bid to the Swedish second-tier at the end of the season still on course.